NATIONWIDE — Several Disney Springs restaurants and Buca di Beppo were among those targeted in a nationwide credit card breach of Earl Enterprise restaurants, the company says.

Planet Hollywood, Earl of Sandwich, Chicken Guy! impacted

Nationwide breach includes Buca di Beppo, Mixology

Malicious software captured credit-, debit-card information

In addition to Buca di Beppo, the other affected restaurants are Earl of Sandwich, Planet Hollywood, Chicken Guy!, Mixology, and Tequila Taqueria.

Chicken Guy!, Earl of Sandwich and Planet Hollywood are at Disney Springs.

In a statement released Friday, Earl Enterprises said that nationwide breach includes transactions over a 10-month period starting in May of last year. The company says malicious software had been installed at point-of-sale systems at some of its restaurants that was capturing credit- and debit-card data, including numbers, expiration dates, and possibly names.

It says that orders paid online through third-party applications were not impacted.

Earl Enterprises says it's working with law enforcement officials and is cooperating with them.

"The security and privacy of our guests’ payment card data is a top priority, and Earl Enterprises deeply regrets that this incident occurred," the company said.