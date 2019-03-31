KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are searching the suspects who were involved in a fight outside a Kissimmee hookah lounge early Saturday.
Deputies responded to the Escape Hookah Lounge on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway at about 2:15 a.m. Two people told deputies they were "jumped," with one of them being stabbed, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Both people were taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies reviewed surveillance video from the scene, which they say a group of men who were involved in the fight. Pictures provided by the Sheriff's Office shows one of the suspects wearing an Orlando Magic jersey, with another man in a light green shirt.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.