KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are searching the suspects who were involved in a fight outside a Kissimmee hookah lounge early Saturday.

Two people injured in fight outside Kissimmee hookah lounge

One person was stabbed during the fight

Deputies looking for group of men involved

Deputies responded to the Escape Hookah Lounge on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway at about 2:15 a.m. Two people told deputies they were "jumped," with one of them being stabbed, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Both people were taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies reviewed surveillance video from the scene, which they say a group of men who were involved in the fight. Pictures provided by the Sheriff's Office shows one of the suspects wearing an Orlando Magic jersey, with another man in a light green shirt.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.