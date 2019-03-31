ORLANDO, Fla. — A beautiful Sunday is ahead for Central Florida before our next weather maker will have you reaching for the rain gear.

Skies will be partly sunny this afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid-80s. Our winds will be out of the west and southwest and this will help warm our temperatures back above average for this afternoon.

Today will be dry for most of Central Florida, but there is a chance for a few showers late this evening when the cold front starts to nudge in from the north. The best chance for a few showers will be in Marion and Flagler counties.

Clouds will increase elsewhere across central Florida ahead of the front with rain chances increasing from north to south by sunrise on Monday morning. You will need the rain gear for the morning commute and off and on throughout the day on Monday into Tuesday.

The front will essentially stall out across central Florida on Monday while an area of low pressure develops to our northeast along the front.

This low will have developed by Tuesday and the low will eventually pull the cold front out of Central Florida by Tuesday afternoon.

The highest rain chances on Tuesday look to be before midday then skies will start to dry out by Tuesday evening. Not only will you need the rain gear, but you may find yourself wanting a jacket.

Temperatures on Monday will be sharply cooler. Highs will be only in the 60s and lower 70s on Monday. They’ll recover a few degrees on Tuesday, but they’ll still be cooler than average. Highs will be in the lower 70s on Tuesday.

Skies will turn mostly sunny on Wednesday when area of high pressure moves over head. This high will help warm temperatures back into the middle to upper 70s for the middle of the week.

This high will drift to the east by week’s end and the winds will shift around it out of the southeast with highs warming back into the low to mid-80s by next weekend. Another weather disturbance could bring the chance for showers by Friday and Saturday.

BEACH FORECAST

The rip current risk will remain high today. Wave heights will be 3 to 4 plus feet with a lingering east-northeasterly swell. Surfing conditions will be fair to good. Ocean water temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s. The UV index is at a ten, which is very high and this means sunburn could happen in about 15 minutes. So be sure to apply and reapply the sunscreen. A moderate risk of rip currents will be present on Sunday.

If you’re boating the winds will be out of the south at 10 to 15 knots with seas of 3-5 feet. However, the intracoastal waters will be smooth.

