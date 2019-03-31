CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. -- Half a year after waters recede in downtown New Bern, businesses are still making storm repairs.

It is crunch time for the owners as they prepare for the heavy tourism season.

Some remain closed, and others are working from half the space they usually do. Still, they welcome visitors.

Click here to find upcoming events in New Bern.

“We want to help New Bern see once we can kind of get back on our feet that we’re recovering, we’re feeling better, and kind of put on a bit more of a positive attitude for the town too," said Megan Noble, an employee at Surf, Wind, and Fire.

