ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- Multiple people were injured Sunday in a crash in Christmas, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Westbound lanes of SR-520 shut down after crash

Multiple people injured; 3 taken to a hospital as trauma patients

The crash happened sometime around 7:48 p.m. on State Road 520 near the State Road 528 exit.

Three people were taken to Orlando Health Regional Medical Center as trauma patients, according to fire rescue.

The westbound lanes of SR-520 were shut down, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

No other details were immediately available.