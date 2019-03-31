OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A 28-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night in Osceola County.

The crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. at Shady Lane and Lepic Lane.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Jeep SUV was traveling southbound on Shady Lane and attempted to turn into an apartment complex, traveling into the path of a motorcycle.

The motorcycle crashed into the side of the Jeep, resulting in critical injuries to the biker.

The male rider was transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

According to the report, charges are pending against the female driver of the Jeep.