MIRAMAR, Fla. — Another Democrat is jumping into the already crowded Democratic race for president.

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam running for president

Messam 1st in Florida to announce campaign run

List of Democrats running in 2020

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam launched his presidential campaign at Florida Memorial University on Saturday.

Messam is the first candidate from Florida to announce a 2020 run for President. His official launch came two days after he announced he was running.

On Saturday, Messam spoke to supporters about his parents' journey immigrating to America.

"My father -- and my mother -- wanted the American dream for us - for us to be able to grow up in a great country, to be whoever we chose to be. I thank them for that. I love them for that because they're not the only example because there are other parents and other fathers and other mothers that did the same thing across this country chasing the American dream," Messam said.

Messam joins a long list of 16 other Democratic candidates. And they have all been busy leading up to the last day of the quarter one fundraising period on March 31. It's the end of an important time where raising money is the focus.

Of course, their fundraising efforts never end, but the earlier they start the better.

This is also the time when the candidates are focused on getting their names out there, as well as the platforms they are running on.

We'll likely see even more candidates launch campaigns in the next few weeks and months.

So far on the Republican side, only President Trump is officially running in the 2020 election right now.

Some Republicans have expressed interest, and former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld launched an exploratory committee last month.