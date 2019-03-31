Did you see a flash of light streaking across the Florida sky Saturday night? If so, you weren't alone.

Meteor lights up skies over Florida

Witnesses shared video on social media

Turns out that bright streak was a meteor, according to the National Weather Service's Tallahassee office.

Did you see it? A meteor was caught on GOES Lightning Mapper (GLM) around 3:52Z or 11:52 PM ET! pic.twitter.com/6FnUCN83EJ — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) March 31, 2019

The meteor was picked up on satellites that are used to track lightning. The agency posted a lightning map on its Twitter account, which caught the meteor's fall. Hint, its the blink-and-you-miss it purple dot in the Panhandle.

The meteor also lit up social media, with people posting videos of it.

Meteors are meteoroids, aka space rocks, that enter the Earth's atmosphere at a high speed and burn up, according to NASA.