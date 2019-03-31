MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 38-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on US 27 in Marion County.

The crash occurred around 1:38 p.m. at the intersection of NW 115 Avenue.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Porsche Cayenne was traveling southbound on NW 115 Avenue and entered the intersection of US 27, failing to yield to the right of way to a Dodge Journey that was traveling eastbound on US 27.

The front of the Porsche crashed into the front driver side of the Dodge, according to the report.

The collision caused the Dodge to overturn multiple times, resulting in critical injuries to the driver, 38-year-old Blanca Gonzalez of Ocala.

Gonzalez was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Porsche and a passenger inside of the Dodge where taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time and the crash remains under investigation.