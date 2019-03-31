IDIALANTIC, Fla. — The Idialantic Police Department was called out to the possible drowning of a 60-year-old man who they believe got caught in a strong rip current.

Police were called to the beach in the 1400 block of South Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m. where several people were reported to have been caught in strong rip currents.

Police said the victim, who was visiting from Michigan with his family, had been pulled from the rough surf and was being administered CPR by a doctor who had been jogging by.

The man was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Officials also said six other people, including the victim's 16-year-old granddaughter, had to be rescued from strong rip currents at that time.

Officials say the cause of death is still being determined and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office is now taking over the death investigation.