WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — In a letter to residents, property managers at Stoneybrook West informed them that the Stoneybrook West Golf Club was sold, and the new owners plan to reopen it.

The golf club abruptly closed in December 2018

Homeowners became concerned when the golf club suddenly closed in December 2018.

Residents in the Winter Garden community were worried about the future of the course and the value of their homes.

“ ... I hope that it’s going to actually get renovated and somebody is actually going to put care into the property,” said Stoneybrook West homeowner Sheila Rhyne.

Residents say a plan for their homeowner association to buy the course didn’t go through.

It’s still unclear who the new owner is. Whoever it is, Rhyne believes they’ll have to spend quite a bit of time and money to get the course back in shape after months of no regular maintenance.

“I’m sure there are creatures out there that need to be re-housed, and that’s a another whole thing,” she said.

When Spectrum News 13 reached out to the neighborhood’s HOA, its board president said she would release a statement after the board had a chance to meet with the golf course’s new owners.