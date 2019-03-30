ORLANDO, Fla. — A nice weekend is ahead across Central Florida for your outdoor plans. So get outside and enjoy the sunshine and the warmth because you’ll be reaching for the rain gear by the time you head back to work or school on Monday.

An area of high pressure off the Atlantic seaboard will keep Central Florida warm and mostly dry this weekend. There’s a slight chance for a few spotty light showers in portions of Brevard county in Osceola county this weekend, but most areas will stay dry.

Our winds this week will be out of the east and southeast and this will help warm temperatures into the upper 70s along the coast and lower 80s farther inland for Saturday afternoon. Long swells along the East Coast will make for dangerous rip currents so pay attention to the flags along the beaches and area lifeguards before entering the water.

The area of high pressure in the Atlantic will continue to drift to the East on Sunday. This weather set up will allow for a cold front to dip into northern Florida late Sunday night. This could trigger a few showers by Sunday evening across our northern counties, such as Marion and Flagler. This front will then stall out just north of Central Florida on Monday. It will be close enough to increase rain chances for the start of the week.

An area of low pressure will eventually develop to the northeast of Central Florida and this will help drag the cold front farther south by Monday afternoon increasing the coverage of rain to about 50 percent. The rain chances will continue Monday night into early Tuesday before the low pressure system pulls away from the east coast of Central Florida.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler for Monday and Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures will be stuck in the low to mid-70s while morning temperatures will be starting out in the low to mid-50s by Tuesday morning. The cooler than average temperatures will stick around for Wednesday. Temperatures on Wednesday morning may have you reaching for the jackets.

Temperatures will be starting out in the low to mid-50s and they will only recover into the middle 70s.

Another area of high pressure will develop over the region for Thursday and Friday. It will then drift to the east allowing for our winds to shift to the east and southeast. This wind shift will help warm temperatures back in the 80s by week’s end. Our next weather maker could bring showers to central Florida by next weekend.

BEACH FORECAST:

The rip current risk will remain high this weekend. Wave heights will be 3 to 4 plus feet with an east-northeasterly swell. Surfing conditions will be poor to fair. Ocean water temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s. The UV index is at an eight, which is very high and this means sunburn could happen in about 15 minutes. So be sure to apply and reapply the sunscreen. A moderate risk of rip currents will be present on Sunday.

A small craft caution continues if you’re boating. Seas will be 4 to 5 today with a light chop on the intracoastal waters. The wind will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 knots.

