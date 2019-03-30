SANFORD, Fla. — A 9-year-old missing out of Texas was found in Sanford, Florida Saturday morning.

Missing Texas child found in Sanford

Joshua Graham, 9, with father Kenneth Graham, 51

Police found pair while investigating suspicious vehicle

Sanford police were investigating a suspicious vehicle around 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Seminole Blvd. and San Juan Avenue where they found missing juvenile Joshua Graham and his father Kenneth Graham, 51.

Police learned that Kenneth had left Texas with his sone at the end of 2017 without telling his live in wife. Police said it was presumed that Kenneth was taking Joshua to Tallahassee where he used to live.

Officials said Joshua's mother was granted sole custody of Joshua in February of 2018. On March 26, 2019, Houston law enforcement officals filed Joshua as missing and under the status of "abducted by non-custodial parent."

(Photo of Kenneth Graham. Courtesy of Sanford Police Department)

Joshua is currently in the custody of Child Protective Services while he waits to be reunited with his mother.

Sanford Police released a statement saying, “Regardless of the circumstances, the feelings of loss and devastation are indescribable when any child is taken from a parent. The officers and investigators involved in this case are delighted to have played a significant role in reuniting this mother with her child after two long years. I am proud that the officers responding to this call quickly identified that something didn’t seem right, and those instincts led to this happy conclusion.”

Officials say Texas may file criminal charges at a later date.