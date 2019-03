ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orlando firefighters pulled a man from Lake Eola on Saturday after he decided to go for a swim.

Police and fire depatment dive teams arrived at the lake after receiving a call about a person swimming in it.

Divers reached the man and brought him back to shore.

The man was not injured, according to police.