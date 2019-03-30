ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police have arrested a man they say is part of a group of ATV riders causing trouble on Orange County roads.

Jonhathon Ramirez, 30, is accused of damaging an OPD officer's vehicle on March 16 when police responded to reports of hundreds of dirt bikers and ATV riders driving "recklessly" near Lee Vista Boulevard.

Police said Ramirez was part of the group that kicked the doors on an off-duty lieutenant's unmarked car. The car sustained more than $4,000 worth of damage.

The dirt bikers and ATV riders then fled the area, police said.

Ramirez was arrested Friday and charged with criminal mischief resulting in damages over $1,000 and obstructing a police officer.