LAKELAND, Fla. -- Another large alligator was caught on video at the Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland.

Canadian couple spots large gator in Lakeland

Massive gator crosses path at Circle B Bar Reserve

Kathy Faulkner was just feet away from the gator

The gator was spotted on Thursday by Kathy and Richard Faulkner, who were visiting from Canada.

Richard Faulkner started recording as the massive gator, believed to be the one nicknamed "Humpback," walked across the path directly in front of his wife.

"Kathy is 15 feet from this guy," Richard Faulkner says in the video posted to YouTube. "Unbelievable."

The gator, seemingly unfazed by the attention, continues across the path and into the nearby marsh.

Richard Faulkner described the gator as being around 13 feet long.

Circle B Bar Reserve is known for its gator population.