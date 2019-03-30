DELAND, Fla. — Construction will now start on a new crisis shelter that will serve West Volusia's homeless population.

Groundbreaking on The Bridge crisis shelter

Center to server West Volusia's homeless population

Construction to be finished in 2020

Saturday’s groundbreaking on the crisis shelter and day services center is a result of a dream that began in 2016 as the City of DeLand led a cooperative effort between the Neighborhood Center of West Volusia, Volusia County, all West Volusia cities, churches, businesses and civic groups to find a solution for homelessness in the region.

“Today’s groundbreaking is a testament to the hard work by all involved and proves that if we work together anything is possible,” said Mayor Robert F. Apgar.

The proposed 6,300-square-foot facility, called “The Bridge”, will include 30 crisis center beds, a communal dining area and commercial kitchen, showers, offices and space to provide coordinated entry and case management, mental health and drug abuse counseling, job counseling, medical care, haircuts, showers and laundry. The center’s goal will be to transition people to housing within 30-90 days.

The facility will also serve as West Volusia’s cold weather shelter.

The Bridge will be constructed by Clermont-based Marbek Construction Company and will be located behind the Neighborhood Center of West Volusia at 421 South Palmetto Avenue.

Volusia County is funding the construction of the facility while all West Volusia cities as well as numerous businesses, churches and area stakeholders have committed for at least five years to fund operations, which will be managed by The Neighborhood Center.

The Bridge is expected to open during the first quarter of 2020.