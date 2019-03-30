DELAND, Fla. — DeLand Police say they've arrested four people for a burglary that happened Saturday, but there are still many suspects on the loose.

Police say from surveillance video it appears there were 10 to 15 suspects involved in a burglary where they smashed open a window at DeLand Motorsports and took ten dirt bikes and loaded them onto a Uhual.

The U-Haul was found minutes later by a Volusia County deputy on State Road 472.

As the deputy approached the truck, four men got out and got into another vehicle and drove off. As a Florida Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull them over, most of the suspects in the car jumped out and ran off but were apprehended a short time later.

The bikes were recovered by police and returned to the store.

However, store employees say the thieves caused over $65,000 worth of damage to bikes inside the store when they pushed them over. They're also estimating at least $30,000 worth of damage to the exterior of the building.

(Photo of Uhual used to carry stolen dirt bikes. Courtesy of DeLand Police Department)

DeLand Police Spokesman Chris Graham says this is not your typical burglary.

“A lot of burglaries are crimes of opportunity, they see an opportunity and they take it, but this one seems a little more brazen and a little more organized. These people must have scoped it out, they knew what they were doing and where they were going,” Graham said.

The police department believes this crime was the work of an organized crime group based out of Orlando.

Police arrested Quayshaun Grace, 22, of Orlando, Jaqyoune Adams, 23, of Orlando, Jalen Thomas, 19, of Orlando, and Bobby James, 18, of Orlando. They are all charged with burglary of a structure with damage of more than $1,000.