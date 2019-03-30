KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A homeless woman known as the “Kissimmee Cart Girl” is no longer dragging a shopping cart around town.

Juli Jefferson now has a roof over her head

Community organization stepped in, helped her find housing

PREVIOUS: Homeless Kissimmee Woman Wants a Home for the Holidays

We first introduced you to Juli Jefferson over the holidays last year. Without a roof she still managed to go to Valencia College and work on her degree, doing homework from her laptop on a sidewalk.

After the Spectrum News 13’s story aired, different people and organizations stepped in. The Community Hope Center along with the Homeless Services Network of Central Florida found her housing.

“Don’t let society bring you down. People will tell us daily that we are losers and that we are worthless… That is not true,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson’s GPA has earned her a spot to join the Honor Society at Valencia College, but she’s having trouble paying her membership fee. She is also hoping for a new computer.

If you want to help with her studies, a GoFundMe page has been set up .