WILDWOOD, Fla. — Massive weekend block parties — some drawing thousands — are getting the attention of Sumter County officials after one turned dangerous this past weekend.

Early Sunday, shots were fired amid a large crowd that had gathered at a Waffle House on State Road 44, near Interstate 75, leaving three people hurt.

At a nearby Pilot gas station, surveillance video captured a woman wearing a gray top running and ducking for cover as she hears gunshots.

And at a nearby RV park, resident Hank Lienemann hunkered down as he and his wife heard the commotion.

"We were sitting there listening as we heard this succession of pops, and she said, 'Oh they're fireworks,' and I said, 'No, those are gunshots,' " Lienemann said.

A man who works in the area said it happens routinely.

"Loud music, dancing, and drinking, and every once in a while, you get the occasional shooting," Kevin Suta said.

A woman who lives in Wildwood said block parties are a way of life and that the dangers are overblown.

"Like right now — we're having a block party, a gathering with each other, because we're all gathered right here," Kenyetta Davis said.

"Five people can be a block party. It don't gotta be 2,000 people like they claim, because it wasn't 2,000 people out there."

Sumter County Sheriff's Office officials are still investigating the shooting.

"As of right now, the investigation reveals that the partiers are not from Sumter County, that they apparently had a previous altercation and that they recognized each other at the truck stop, and that's when the altercation happened," Chief Deputy James Haworth said.

Law enforcement officials said they're going to keep a close eye on the situation to make sure another incident like last weekend's does not happen again.

As for the three people shot, two received minor wounds, and one was still in serious condition at The Villages Regional Hospital .