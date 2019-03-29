ORLANDO, Fla. — Springtime is rabbit season, and an area rescue is making bunnies available for snuggles this weekend in Orlando.

Orlando Rabbit Care and Adoptions is hosting a pop-up Bunny Cafe on Saturday at The Nook on Robinson, a bar in the Milk District.

Visitors will be able to play with adoptable bunnies. Admission is free, while snacks for humans and rabbits will be available by donation.

Volunteers will also be on hand to explain what it takes to be a bunny parent. No one will be able to adopt a bunny Saturday though. The rescue potential adopters go through a lot of education and screening before they get to adopt a rabbit, especially this time of year.

Lots of people adopt rabbits during the Easter season, then dump them when they realize how much work goes into caring for them.

Playtime with the bunnies will happen in 15 minute increments from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Time slot sign-ups will be first come, first serve. The Nook on Robinson is located east of Bumby Avenue on Robinson Street.

For more information on adopting a rabbit, head to the Orlando Rabbit Care and Adoption website.