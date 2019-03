Shop Vac Corporation plans to lay off nearly one-third of its workers at its Binghamton facility this summer.

The wet and dry vacuum manufacturer said Thursday that it will lay off 144 employees after filing a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification with the state, citing economic factors for the cuts.

The manufacturing plant employs just fewer than 400 people.

Workers will keep their jobs until July 1 at least, but it’s possible the cuts will be delayed until August, the company said.