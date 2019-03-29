WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee is weighing testimony about courts being allowed to temporarily seize weapons from certain individuals. Since the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida last year, victims' families have been leading this charge for change.

“The way I feel about it, I have a child that is no longer with me, and in our case, if this law had been in place, I wouldn’t be standing with you now,” said Gena Hoyer, who lost her 15-year-old son Luke in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018.

This week, the Senate Judiciary Committee heard from experts on extreme risk protection orders, commonly known as "red flag laws," which are intended to give police a tool in removing firearms from people suspected of potential violence or self-harm.

Lawmakers debated the impact and implications of passing these laws.

“Unfortunately, for our 17 families, we won’t be whole again, and that’s why we are up here pushing for more resources and better ideas,” said Tony Montalto, who lost his 14-year-old daughter, Gina, in the massacre.

“There were numerous red flags about him, this is something that would have worked,” Hoyer said, referring to suspect Nikolas Cruz, who was known to law enforcement officials ahead of the mass shooting.

“This will not only be helpful in preventing future mass shootings, but it also could be a valuable tool in reducing the rate of suicides,” Montalto explained in an interview with Spectrum News.

Balancing need for action, constitutional rights

Since the deadly shooting in Parkland, nine states, including Florida, have enacted their own extreme risk laws. In total, 14 states and the District of Columbia have some form of red flag law in effect.

“Whether it’s done in every state or done federally, I think that’s a logical way to make sure that people who are going to harm themselves or others don’t have access to a weapon,” said Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida).

While some Republicans are open to the idea, several have voiced concerns about whether restrictions could violate constitutional rights.

“Policymakers have to balance the need to protect the public safety with also the obligation to protect constitutional rights and protect civil rights,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said during the hearing.

The hearing comes days after three separate suicides in Parkland and Newtown. As these parents continue to fight for change, they also are sending a message to their community.

“It’s important to remember that help is available, hope is still available,” Montalto said.

“Don’t be afraid to tell people you’re hurting,” Hoyer said. “You can’t always change what happens in your life, but you can surely control how you handle it and how you help others get through it.”

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham acknowledged that a federal red flag law may be a heavy lift, but he’d like to create incentives for other states to adopt them.