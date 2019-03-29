ORLANDO, Fla. — It's time to go out and enjoy the warmer weather as Friday kicks off a nice weekend.

High pressure has settled in, enabling winds to drop and temperatures to warm. Highs will bounce back to around 80 today under mostly sunny skies.

Friday night will still be cool, in the upper 50s and low 60s, warranting a light jacket or sweatshirt for early plans outdoors on Saturday.

However, beach weather is in store for both Saturday and Sunday afternoons as highs return to the low to mid-80s with plenty of sunshine.

Unsettled weather will resume early next week with the next cold front to push across the Peninsula boosting rain chances Monday into Tuesday.

Beach and surf forecast

Improving boating weather will take shape on Friday.

Seas will recede and winds will subside. In the surf zone, it will remain poor to fair for surfing; the rip current risk is high, so swimmers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

