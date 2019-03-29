ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After days of growing issues with reckless all-terrain vehicle riders taking over area roads, including the Florida's Turnpike, Orange County Sheriff John Mina says deputies are stepping up several efforts to combat the problem.

Deputies arrested 12 ATV riders

Authorities pushing for felony charges

They will seize ATVs

Authorities made 12 arrests related to a large group of ATV riders taking over Florida's Turnpike Sunday.

Mina says deputies will start pushing for the most serious felony charges to be filed against those recklessly riding ATVs, plus seizing ATVs and other vehicles, and will increase patrols.



Mina is promising to do more to combat the growing ATV troubles after a Sheriff's Office helicopter captured a group of ATV drivers on the Florida's Turnpike last weekend.

Deputies say reckless riders are making area roads extremely dangerous and ATV drivers are running people off the roads, running red lights and more.

Going forward Mina says deputies plan to pursue felony charges against illegal ATV drivers.

"Our message to street racers who are out there driving recklessly putting fear into our residents we are going to find you, we will arrest you, and we will seize your vehicle," Mina said.



The Sheriff says people should call 911 if they see a group of ATV riders on a road, but should not chase them.

Mina says deputies also plan on additional crack down operations in the days to come working with law enforcement agencies.