ORLANDO, Fla. — They say Walt Disney World is the happiest place on earth, but for families with a lot of small kids, it might not be as happy for much longer.

Strollers must be no wider than 31 in., no longer than 52 in.

Walt Disney World just announced that they won't allow strollers into the park that are wider than 31 inches and longer than 52 inches starting May 1.

Central Florida mom Brianne Burton says this is not good news.

“It’s disappointing as a parent not to be able to enjoy the full magical experience,” she said.

She uses her stroller for her 14-month-old child Vyonna, and it helps when she’s watching her friends' kids as well.

And stroller wagons will also no longer be permitted at the parks.

She says it’s essential to have a larger stroller at places like Disney World.

“When you have three children with you, and you need diapers and wipes, and drinks and food, and snacks, and all of the things that children need… you need somewhere to hold everything,” Burton said.

It’s not just a problem for locals either — the Budding family of five came to the Orlando area all the way from England with a double stroller.

“We need somewhere where she can relax especially with this heat. Coming from England we’re not used to it. It does get quite tiring for her little legs. It’d be really difficult if we couldn’t have a big double stroller,” said mother Claire Budding.

Burton says it just might mean she’ll take her family elsewhere for fun.

“Luckily there are other park options, and there are places like this you can come … if you can’t afford to go to the park or you can’t bring a big enough stroller, there are other options and they need to remember that,” she said.