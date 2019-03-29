KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A new crisis center for pregnant women in Osceola County is now open.
- Beyond Pregnancy Care provides services for unplanned pregnancies
- Faith Harvest Worship Center, volunteers helped make the center happen
- Center is looking for sonogram technicians that can volunteer
Beyond Pregnancy Care is a facility that offers services and resources to women dealing with unplanned pregnancies at no cost.
The center is inside of a house, which was completely renovated and transformed. It all happened with the help of Faith Harvest Worship Center and other volunteers in the community.
The nonprofit's executive director Ivette Rodriguez was a teen mom herself, and therefore was personally passionate about this project.
“What I thought when I was younger, (this) was going to be my obstacle,” Rodriguez said. “And so how in the world could I ever use what I went through then for it to be any good? And now this Beyond Pregnancy Care is literally a product of that.”
Beyond Pregnancy Care is looking for sonogram technicians that can volunteer their time at the center. For more information, visit the facility’s website.