KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A new crisis center for pregnant women in Osceola County is now open.

Beyond Pregnancy Care provides services for unplanned pregnancies

Faith Harvest Worship Center, volunteers helped make the center happen

Center is looking for sonogram technicians that can volunteer

Beyond Pregnancy Care is a facility that offers services and resources to women dealing with unplanned pregnancies at no cost.

The center is inside of a house, which was completely renovated and transformed. It all happened with the help of Faith Harvest Worship Center and other volunteers in the community.

The nonprofit's executive director Ivette Rodriguez was a teen mom herself, and therefore was personally passionate about this project.

“What I thought when I was younger, (this) was going to be my obstacle,” Rodriguez said. “And so how in the world could I ever use what I went through then for it to be any good? And now this Beyond Pregnancy Care is literally a product of that.”