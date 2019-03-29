Georgetown, KY- Ivanka Trump toured the largest Toyota plant in the world on Thursday. The Senior Adviser to President Trump led a panel discussion with Toyota North American CEO Jim Lentz at the Georgetown manucaturing site. The North American division is pledging 200,000 so-called "career enhancement opporunties." This includes offering apprenticeship programs to high school and college students as well as re-training opportunities for current employees. Alongside Ivanka Trump, Lentz promised 13 billion dollars of investment over the next five years.
Ivanka Trump in Kentucky, Tours Toyota Plant
By Jonathon Gregg
PUBLISHED March 29, 2019 @10:48 AM
