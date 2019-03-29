Georgetown, KY- Ivanka Trump toured the largest Toyota plant in the world on Thursday. The Senior Adviser to President Trump led a panel discussion with Toyota North American CEO Jim Lentz at the Georgetown manucaturing site. The North American division is pledging 200,000 so-called "career enhancement opporunties." This includes offering apprenticeship programs to high school and college students as well as re-training opportunities for current employees. Alongside Ivanka Trump, Lentz promised 13 billion dollars of investment over the next five years.