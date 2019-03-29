Americans throw out a lot of perfectly fine food. A possible reason could be because we buy too, or think the best-by or sell-by dates are the same as expiration dates — which they are not.

No matter the reason, the end result is pretty much the same. People are going hungry, and landfills are being filled. However, retailers and organizations are trying to cut back on waste and hunger.

"We're picking up what they consider unsellable but still very nutritious foods, and then we're picking them up that day, typically distributing them to programs that afternoon or the next day," said Food Bank of Central New York Executive Director Kathleen Stress.

The Food Bank of Central New York has partnered with retailers since 2008. One of the places they distribute food to through the Grocery Rescue is the Brewerton Community Food Pantry.

"Once the food gets here, it goes to the room where it's sorted and we determine whether or not it is consumable by our clients," said Brewerton Community Food Pantry Coordinator Deb Lombard.

If it is determined consumable, it's moved to the food pantry for clients who can pick and choose with a point system.

The pantry is funded by donations and helped by volunteers through three churches. It's a true community effort making a difference.

"People are in tears sometimes at the volume and quality of food we get," Lombard said. "They say often times, 'Wow I didn't know what I was gonna have for dinner tonight. I didn't know what I was gonna send with my kids to school for snacks.' This is the answer to those questions."

If something isn't wanted when staff go through the food, the item is donated again.

"If there's one rotten strawberry, they'll take it out and they put it into a container that goes to our pig farmer. So at the end of our pantry tonight, a pig farmer will come by and take all of the old stuff that we couldn't use," Lombard said. "So nothing ever gets thrown away here."

The Food Bank of CNY partners with 110 retailers. According to the Enivironmental Protection Agency, corporate donors are protected from liability as long as the donor has not acted with negligence or intentional misconduct.

For tips on how to start donating or to learn more about the practice visit here.