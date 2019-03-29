ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Authorities need your help finding a woman thought to have abandoned a dog at an Orange City park on Wednesday morning.

Woman was seen driving motorhome at park

Dog was tied to picnic pavilion with 2 leashes

Anyone with information should call: 1-386-248-1790

Volusia County Animal Services says witnesses reported seeing a woman driving a newer-model, tan-colored motorhome at about 9 a.m. at Valentine Park.

She reportedly got out of the vehicle, tied the shepherd-mix dog to a picnic pavilion, left a blanket and water for the dog, and left.

It's unclear whether the woman owned the dog.

The dog "was left frightened and confused," authorities said.



The brown female older dog was wearing a black padded nylon harness with 2 leashes, yellow and orange, hooked together. (Volusia County government)

The dog was brought into the Southeast Volusia Humane Society to be cared for until it's reclaimed or adopted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Volusia County Animal Services at 1-386-248-1790.