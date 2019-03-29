MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in the murder of an elderly Dunnellon couple in January, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Allyn Gilbert, 54, is charged with two counts of second degree murder in connection to the deaths of 75-year-old Layton Underwood and his wife, 69-year-old Donna Underwood. Authorities say he was their relative.

The investigation started in January after the couple was reported missing, and soon after human remains were found in the backyard of their home.

Gilbert was declared missing endangered in Marion County because of concerning statements he'd made, investigators say.

He was later located in Nebraska and was taken into custody on a Marion County warrant for possession of a firearm charge. According to detectives, Gilbert admitted to killing the Underwoods.

Gilbert allegedly told detectives that he killed the Underwoods during an “altercation” in his trailer.

Deputies were only able to find Layton's remains in a shallow grave on their property. Donna’s remains were never found.

Gilbert is currently being held in Marion County Jail without bond.