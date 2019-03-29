Chick-fil-A is not coming to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport after all.

State Assemblyman Sean Ryan's office confirmed that information less than one day after the airport announced it was bringing in the fast food chain.

That idea was met with backlash from Ryan because of the company’s opposition to same-sex marriage. Recently, the San Antonio City Council rejected an application for the restaurant to build a location in that city's airport there due to its political stances.

Ryan called for the NFTA and Delaware North, which handles concessions at the airport, to make the change, adding that a government-run entity should not support a business with the same views as Chick-fil-A.

“We hope in the future the NFTA will make every effort to contract with businesses that adhere to anti-discriminatory policies, and we’re confident another vendor who better represents the values of the Western New York community will replace Chick-fil-A as a part of this project in the very near future,” Ryan said.

A spokesperson for the NFTA later confirmed the news.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, the NFTA said in part:

“We are working with Delaware North to move forward on identifying and offering best in class food selections for the thousands of customers who come in and out of our airport, which J.D. Power just ranked #1 in customer satisfaction.”

When asked for comment, a Chick-fil-A spokesperson said the news that the restaurant was no longer in consideration for the airport was "inconsistent with what we are hearing. We are gathering facts as well. Will let you know when we have more information."