TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis is making advocacy for the state's youth diversion programs one of her top priorities.

In an exclusive interview, she discussed the significant taxpayer savings that can flow from preventing at-risk youth from entering the corrections system when they reach adulthood.

1) What are youth diversion programs?

Funded by the state, they provide after-school activities for children from broken homes and those who have had run-ins with the law. Many of the programs offer visual arts, music, and dance courses.

2) Why is more advocacy needed?

The programs have seen their budgets reduced by more than 80 percent over the last two years, resulting in 2,000 fewer children being able to enroll.

3) How is the first lady working to increase awareness of the programs and their benefits?

Casey DeSantis is teaming up with Department of Juvenile Justice 'Ambassadors,’ who are children who have turned their lives around through their enrollment in diversion programs.

She recently invited a handful of the ambassadors to the Governor's Mansion to share their personal stories.

4) What are the programs' costs and benefits?

The approximate cost of the program is $1,600 per child each year. However, if enrollment prevents a child from entering the corrections system, taxpayer savings could total $60,000 or more.

5) Why is timing critical?