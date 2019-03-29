BARTOW, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office and Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after two people were found dead after a mobile home fire in Bartow.

2 people dead in Bartow mobile home fire

Home engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived

Polk Sheriff's Office, Fire Marshal's Office investigating

Firefighters responded to a call about a fire at 4630 Fighter Road at 3:45 a.m.

When crews arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, a man who made it out of the home alerted firefighters that an elderly couple remained in the home.

Judd said three unrelated people lived in the home: the 50 year-old man that escaped, an 81-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman.

The man who escaped awoke to a loud noise and found smoke filling his room, Judd said. Flames kept the firefighters from reaching the older residents in time. Both the man and woman died at the scene.

Officials have not released the identity of the victims yet.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.