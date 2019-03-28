NATIONWIDE — A single Powerball ticket bought in Wisconsin matched all six numbers Wednesday night.

Due to strong ticket sales, the jackpot climbed to an estimated $768.4 million at the time of the drawing with a cash option of $477 million.

The winning numbers are 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and the Powerball number is 12.

Although the prize has grown steadily since the last jackpot winner on Dec. 26, the odds of matching the five white balls and single Powerball remain one in 292.2 million.

The $768.4 million estimated figure refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt for the cash prize, which for Wednesday’s drawing would be an estimated $477 million.

Both prize options are before taxes.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.