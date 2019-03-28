ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida is best known for its sunshine and palm trees, but a new report just released by the Florida Department of Transportation reveals a troubling trend — fatal crashes involving drivers 65 years old and up are skyrocketing.

The FDOT report reveals drivers age 65 years and older are two times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash than any other age group.

FDOT spokesperson Steve Olson told Spectrum News, “That is concerning. Older drivers are usually better drivers, but if they get into a wreck, a serious wreck, they are more likely to die.”

The agency says as drivers in Florida grow older, they’re involved in fewer crashes. But the same study found the older drivers are, they run a great risk of being involved in a fatal crash.

Kenneth Rivers says it’s a tragedy he was terrified would happen to his 78-year-old uncle, who insisted on driving even though his eyes were failing.

“It was like pins and needles — you know what I mean?” he said.

Recently, an 82-year-old man drove off the road in Ormond Beach, hitting four children, according to Florida Highway Patrol. All four children were injured but survived.

FDOT says Orange County and Osceola County are two counties with the highest crash ratios among older drivers.

Orange County has more than 47 crashes per thousand people 65 years old and older from the years 2013 to 2017. Osceola County has nearly 45 crashes per thousand among people 65 years and older.

FDOT is working on an “Aging Safety Plan,” which includes educating the elderly on when to surrender their driver’s licenses, along with alternative transportation resources. The long-term plan also looks to improve road and signage.

For Rivers, it took a near accident for his 78-year-old uncle to finally give up his license.

“He raised holy hell! It took us a while, but eventually he said okay. It’s hard for him to get around, but at the same time, everyone else can get around safely,” he said.

In Florida, anyone over 80 years old has to go to the DMV and renew their license every six years instead of every eight.