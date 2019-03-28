ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World will soon be smoke-free.

Starting May 1, smoking areas will no longer be inside the theme parks, the water parks, or the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Designated smoking areas will be available outside the entrances of the parks and at Disney Springs in Florida.

For guests who have room or dining reservations, smoking areas are also available at Disney Resort hotels.

Changes to smoking areas will also take effect at Disneyland.

Also announced Thursday, Disney is adjusting its stroller policy.

Starting May 1, strollers larger than 31 inches (79 cm) wide and 52 inches (132 cm) long will no longer be allowed at the parks.