WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of lawmakers in Washington are pushing a bill to make Puerto Rico the 51st state.

The bill in the U.S. House was unveiled Tuesday by Reps. Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee, and Jenniffer Gonzalez, R-Puerto Rico.

In the past seven years, Puerto Rican voters have voted to become a state twice. But those referendums were purely sumbolic, because any change requires congressional approval.

While Puerto Rico does have a representative, Gonzalez, she cannot vote on final bills, even if they affect Puerto Rico.

.@RepJenniffer: “This is not a right or left issue, this is a civil rights issue.” pic.twitter.com/zLWRqFEj4d — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) March 28, 2019

The island also does not get proper representation in Congress, compared to other states. Puerto Rico is home to roughly 3.2 million people. That's larger than the populations of 21 other states.

Soto also says the island would be better-served by the federal government if it were a state, including when it comes to disaster relief funding.

“As we speak, the Senate is waging a large debate over the SNAP program and the funding for it for Puerto Rico," Soto said. "There wouldn’t even be a debate over that if Puerto Rico was a state because they would already be getting these funds under snap. So you see the vulnerability the island has when it’s treated differently."

.@ricardorossello: “Only really after the hurricane, did the nation start to see the injustice.” pic.twitter.com/WL0DNCAr4I — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) March 28, 2019

"Six-hundred million dollars that is intent helping needy hungry families, predominantly children, are held up in a political debate in the Senate because the current status allows that to happen," he said.

By becoming a state, Puerto Rico also gets representation in the U.S. Senate and larger representation in the House.

It would also have a stronger influence in presidential elections.

Currently this measure does not have a companion bill in the U.S. Senate.