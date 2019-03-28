WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of lawmakers in Washington are pushing a bill to make Puerto Rico the 51st state.
- Puerto Rican voters have pushed for statehood twice in 7 years
- Statehood means better access to funding
- Also means more representation and influence
The bill in the U.S. House was unveiled Tuesday by Reps. Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee, and Jenniffer Gonzalez, R-Puerto Rico.
In the past seven years, Puerto Rican voters have voted to become a state twice. But those referendums were purely sumbolic, because any change requires congressional approval.
While Puerto Rico does have a representative, Gonzalez, she cannot vote on final bills, even if they affect Puerto Rico.
Soto also says the island would be better-served by the federal government if it were a state, including when it comes to disaster relief funding.
“As we speak, the Senate is waging a large debate over the SNAP program and the funding for it for Puerto Rico," Soto said. "There wouldn’t even be a debate over that if Puerto Rico was a state because they would already be getting these funds under snap. So you see the vulnerability the island has when it’s treated differently."
By becoming a state, Puerto Rico also gets representation in the U.S. Senate and larger representation in the House.
It would also have a stronger influence in presidential elections.
Currently this measure does not have a companion bill in the U.S. Senate.