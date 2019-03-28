MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The deaths of an Ocala couple whose remains were found in a home burned down by a fire has been ruled a homicide, according Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Remains of Robert Cooper, 37, Ariel Prim, 29, found in burned down home

The remains of 37-year-old Robert Cooper and 29-year-old Ariel Prim were found by firefighters who responded to the their SE 84th Lane Road home after it caught fire July of last year.

Authorities say the home had already "burned to the ground" when fire crews arrived.

Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said the Medical Examiner determined Cooper and Prim’s cause of death was by homicide.

In January, authorities confirmed the identities of the remains, and detectives announced they were investigating the couple's deaths as suspicious .

No further details are available yet.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Marion County Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP.