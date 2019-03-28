KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Studio Movie Grill, a luxury, 12-screen movie theater, makes its official debut at Margaritaville Resort Orlando on Thursday.

The theater is located at the complex's Sunset Walk, which is just off U.S. Highway 192 in Kissimmee.

Spectrum News 13 was invited to the theater for a sneak peek hours before the grand opening. Here's what we learned:

LOBBY WITH FULL SERVICE BAR

When people first walk into the theater, they will enter the lobby area. Kiosks for printing movie tickets are located here as well as a full service bar. The drink menu includes a variety of cocktails and wines as well as a selection of local craft beers.

Right next to the bar is an outdoor patio area with seating. Inside there's more seating around the bar area.

.@studiomoviegril offers reserved seating, luxury leather recliners and a bar and grill. Here’s a look at the lobby area, where you can print your tickets at the kiosks. This is also where the bar is located: pic.twitter.com/H8VrwkfIbz — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) March 28, 2019

LUXURY LEATHER RECLINERS

Studio Movie Grill features 12 screens and over 1,000 luxury leather recliners. The auditoriums are different sizes, with the smallest holding 45 people and the largest holding 181.

Each luxury recliner comes equipped with a "push for service" button that will summon one of the servers when pushed.

This is what the inside of the auditorium looks like. The luxury recliners feature “push for service” buttons, so people can order food without having to leave their seats. pic.twitter.com/9vGq7ymbLr — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) March 28, 2019

FOOD MADE TO ORDER

Moviegoers can then order from a menu that includes starter items like popcorn and pretzel bits; entrees like fish and chips, burger or chicken sliders, coconut chicken tenders and sesame-seared ahi tuna bowls; or desserts like chocolate beignets. The menu also includes vegetarian options like the fire-charred garden vegetable flatbread and black bean burgers.

For the younger moviegoers, there's a kids' menu that features mac 'n' cheese, chicken tenders and pizza.

And the food is made to order, according to the theater.

Here’s a look at some of the food items at @studiomoviegril, which include sliders, flatbreads and coconut chicken tenders: pic.twitter.com/O95jsyOqdX — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) March 28, 2019

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

The theater also host special needs screenings. During the screenings the films are shown with the lights up and children are free to walk around the auditorium. The screenings are free for children with special needs as well as their siblings. Adult tickets are available at a "before-noon" price. The screenings are held on select days at 11 a.m. A schedule can be found here.

Studio Movie Grill also tailors movie theater to its location. As part of its community outreach program, the company partners with local organizations. The Sunset Walk location has adopted the Westside K-8 School.

The movie theater is one of the latest businesses to open its doors at the $750-million complex.

In addition to a hotel and other retail locations, the complex also features a water park, which is expected to open this spring.

The Sunset Walk location becomes the company's third in Florida. It also has theaters in Tampa and Seminole.