ORLANDO, Fla. — The unsung heroes of the Central Florida community are playing a vital role in making our community a better place.

They're our "Everyday Heroes," and every year, Spectrum News 13 makes sure to celebrate these extraordinary people.

Fifty-four of our Everyday Heroes of 2018, their friends, family, and loved ones joined us at the Alfond Inn in Winter Park for our annual 'Salute to Everyday Heroes' luncheon.

"There are so many bad things that are happening around the world. It is nice to push the pause button on the crazy stories of the day, and then feature the people who are doing amazing things all across the area.” said Spectrum News Anchor Ybeth Bruzual.

Seven of our Everyday Heroes went home with awards to celebrate their positive contributions to world.

One of the special awards is chosen by you -- the viewer. Many of you voted online and helped us pick your favorite unsung story for our Everyday Hero "Viewer's Choice Award."

Here are all the winners of our Everyday Hero awards:

Viewers' Choice Award: Seth Reece Seth Reece runs Buddy Ball in Altamonte Springs, which gives kids with physical or mental challenges a chance to play baseball.



Young Hero of the Year: Matthew Neve Matthew Neve used gift cards he had to buy Orlando man John Taylor a brand new bicycle after his old one, his only form a transportation, was stolen.



Volunteer Hero of the Year: Demitrius Bradley Demitrius Bradley brings food, water, blankets and pillows to communities in need at no cost to them.



Health Advocate Hero of the Year: Liza Riedel Liza Riedel formed NextStep Orlando after her daughter Amanda Perla was paralyzed in a car crash. It's a community-based spinal cord injury recovery center in Seminole County.



Public Service Hero of the Year: Wayne Hartley Wayne Hartley rides in a canoe at Blue Springs State Park to a headcount of the day's manatee population to help the manatee population survive and thrive.



Education Hero of the Year: Ryan Vander Weide Ryan Vander Weide hosts a monthly "deaf chat" outside Axum Coffee in Winter Garden to create a better sense of understanding between the deaf and hearing worlds.



Hero of the Year: Tina Kadolph Tina Kadolph is the founder and president of Sanford's Palate Coffee Brewery. All profits go to the fight against human trafficking.



You can catch an encore presentation of our 'Salute to Everyday Heroes' luncheon Sunday at 4 p.m.