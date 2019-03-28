ORLANDO — Special Olympics leaders in Florida say a proposal by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to cut funding to their organization would be a mistake.

Officials: Special Olympics received around $200,000 in federal funding in 2018

Special Olympics budget around $17 million

Special Olympics helps more than 51,000 athletes nationwide

CEO and president of Special Olympics Florida Sherry Wheelock says they use federal funding for programs like the Unified Champion Schools program, which allows athletes with intellectual disabilities to compete side-by-side with other students.

“This programming is very critical, as it is really changing the atmosphere and potential future for our athletes,” Wheelock said.

In total, Special Olympics helps more than 51,000 athletes in Florida. There are around 8,000 in the Unified Champion Schools alone.

Wheelock went on to say the organization received around $200,000 from the federal government last year. Their total budget, however, is around $17 million.

Wheelock maintains that they use every dollar they receive for programs like Unified Champion Schools.

“It helps provide opportunities to over 50,000 individuals, so every dollar really matters,” Wheelock said.

DeVos pointed to Special Olympics as one area where federal funding could be cut because the organization privately raises millions of dollars every year.

“The federal government cannot fund every worthy program, particularly ones that enjoy robust support from private donations," DeVos said.