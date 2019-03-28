WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — The owner of a Davenport property management and rental company solicited nude pictures of a teen girl, deputies say.

Joao Meira, 32, of Winter Garden faces charges of soliciting a minor, Polk County Sheriff 's deputies said Thursday.

Detectives began investigating Meira in November 2018 after a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children . The tip reported almost two dozen images of an underclothed young girl, some posing in a lewd manner, detectives said.

When they tracked down the girl, who is from Davenport, she told them she'd communicated with Meira via Facebook Messenger. She said Meira had asked for a nude picture of her, which she sent him, and that she was 13 when it was taken. The girl is now 14. She also told detectives that Meira had sent her an inappropriate picture of himself.

Meira owns Real Solution Realty in Davenport, according to Polk deputies, who are working to determine whether Meira may have more inappropriate images or whether other children may be involved.

Meira was arrested Wednesday and charged with using a computer to solicit a child and unlawful use of a two-way communication device and taken to the Polk County Jail in Bartow.