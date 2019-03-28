ALTURAS, Fla. — The discovery of a man's body in a rural Polk County orange grove Thursday morning is being investigated as a murder.

Victim ID'd as Joseph Wayne Witherington, 21, of Lakeland

Investigators think man killed elsewhere, body left in grove

Have information? Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS

More Polk County stories

Officials say the body was found in the grove off Mud Lake Road in the unincorporated community of Alturas, between Lake Wales and Bartow, at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday by grove caretakers.

The man was identified as Joseph Wayne Witherington, 21, of Lakeland. Investigators think Witherington was killed and left in the orange grove.

"Someone knows what happened to Joseph and how he ended up in that orange grove, and one way or another we will identify and arrest whoever is responsible," Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Anyone with information about Witherington or the death is urged to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip via their website or mobile app. You can remain anonymous.