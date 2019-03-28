ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — A plumber on a call was pinned between two vehicles after a car smashed into his work van Thursday morning.

Driver of car ran off but was found about an hour later

Names of arrested man, plumber have not been released

The plumber had arrived just after 8 a.m. at a home on Jamestown Drive in Rockledge when police say the car came barreling down the road.

The plumber for Coggin Plumbing was outside of his van and the car struck him and the van.

The car's driver did not get out to help. Instead, he took off on foot.

A neighbor heard the wreck, came outside, and heard the plumber screaming in the street.

MAN PINNED: driver in custody after being accused of smashing into work van, pinning man in between car in #Rockledge. Victim flown to hospital. More details to come @MyNews13 #Brevard pic.twitter.com/43ztOBL33E — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) March 28, 2019

"I ran over to see if I could do anything, we called 911, and the best I could do was get down and try to comfort the man," George Avis said. "(I) just held his hand, and he was afraid he was going to die."

Rockledge Police and Brevard County Sheriff 's deputies set up a perimeter around the neighborhood.

After an hour on the run, the suspected car driver was found hiding in a yard. His name has not been released, but he is facing a number of charges.

The plumber, whose name has not been released, was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.