ORLANDO, Fla. — It looks like it will be safe to go back outside after yesterday's hail shocked Central Florida.

The latest storm system that brought Wednesday's severe weather has exited, but the residual effect of strong winds and rough surf will persist.

Clouds will give way to sun with highs in the mid- to upper 70s. A few showers will be left at the coast.

For Thursday night, it will be a bit cooler, in the mid- to upper 50s inland. This cool-down will be short-lived because Friday's highs will bounce back to around 80 degrees.

A nice weekend awaits with increasingly warmer temperatures reaching the low to mid-80s with plenty of sunshine.

Unsettled weather will resume early next week with the next cold front to push across the Peninsula.

Beach and surf forecast

Hazardous boating conditions will continue Thursday with strong winds from the northeast around 15 to 30 knots and higher gusts, but speeds will start to subside this afternoon.

A small-craft advisory remains in effect. Seas will be in the range of 9 to 12 feet offshore.

In the near shore waters, it will be considered very poor for swimming and surfing; getting in the water is not advised.

