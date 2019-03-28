LEESBURG, Fla. — Two Lake County men face hate-crime charges for allegedly shooting at two young siblings while using racial slurs.

James Robert Reidnauer and Brent Edward Van Besien arrested

Teens not harmed in Leesburg-area shooting

Hate-crime designation enhances possible punishments

The children — a 12-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy — ran home after the alleged attack March 17 near Leesburg, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspects are James Robert Reidnauer, 30, of Leesburg and Brent Edward Van Besien, 33, of Tavares. Each faces two, hate-crime enhanced charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Van Besien was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Records show Besien was sentenced in June 2018 to two years and five months in state prision for domestic battery and robbery. He entered state custody in July 2018 and left in January 2019.

The children were walking home from a BP gas station when they were confronted by the men near Goose Prairie Road, in a rural area north of Leesburg, an arrest report says.

The men used racial epithets for African-Americans and each fired one shot near the children, the report says.

Reidnauer and Van Besien told authorities they had confronted who they thought were “meth heads,” and Reidnauer fired a warning shot from his Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun to prevent them from breaking into a house.

They denied using racial slurs.

Reidnauer had a .40-caliber on him when questioned by authorities, the report says. Investigators found a spent shell casing matching the same brand as the ammunition in his handgun, officials said.

The children said Van Besien fired at them with a shotgun, but authorities did not find a shotgun, the report said.

Officials can enhance potential punishments if they suspect a crime was motivated by hatred of an alleged victim’s race, gender, religion, ethnicity, and other factors.

A charge of aggravated assault with a firearm in Florida is a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.

The hate enhancement makes that crime a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.