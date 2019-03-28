ORLANDO, Fla. — Allergies are common no matter where you live, but in Florida, allergy season never really goes away. Here, the stuff that makes you sneeze isn't found in other places.

"We have bayberry trees that are not prevalent in other parts of the country, we also have some other allergens that are new to people here, like Bahia grass in the summer," Said Dr. Andrew Bagg with Allergy Asthma Specialists.

There's a reason why you don't necessarily sniffle and sneeze right away. Dr. Bagg said it may take 2-3 years to develop symptoms. It depends on how much of the allergen your body can handle.

Some allergy symptoms are similar to a cold, so here's a tip to help you figure out what's what. Dr. Bagg says colds tend to produce a sore throat, stuffy nose and maybe a fever or muscle aches. Allergies don't produce fevers, but your nose may run, you may get itchy and sneeze, your eyes may water.

Good tricks to avoid allergy symptoms include putting dust covers on your pillow and mattress, wash them with warm water 1-2 times a week. Use a HEPA filter or an air purifier to help with pollen that gets inside, or pet dander. Also, take a shower before bed.

Another tip from Dr. Bagg: keep your windows and doors closed, and air conditioning can help filter out pollen. When you're in your car, there is a setting that allows you to recirculate the indoor air to keep the pollen out of your car.

"There's a lot of allergy medicines that are over-the-counter. Antihistamine is first line, they have medications that cause drowsiness, which I do not recommend, but there's some non-drowsy antihistamines," Dr. Bagg added.

If you're not sure if you have allergies, or not sure what you're allergic to, see an allergist for a skin test or blood test.

