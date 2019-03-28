ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Lawn games have been around for ages, but one of the more popular games actually got its start in the Sunshine State.

Here’s what you need to know about the St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club before you visit:

Both the oldest and largest shuffleboard club in the world, the iconic St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club first opened its doors in 1924. Because it's one of the first shuffleboard clubs, many of the rules and regulations for the game originated in St. Petersburg. Guests young and old pack the courts, playing for fun or even competitively. Friday nights are open to the public for free from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. If you're a club member, you can play on Thursdays and Tuesdays during club hours. For more information, check out their website .

