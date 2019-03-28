DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Each year, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University hosts a day for female middle school students from Volusia and Flagler counties to explore career fields in aviation, engineering, and aerospace.

Embry-Riddle hosts Career Day to inspire interest in aviation, aerospace

School targets female middle school students from Volusia, Flagler

Professor says it's important to get girls excited at a young age

“I like planes very much, I’ve never actually ridden in one though,” said Abbigail Carter, a sixth-grader participating in the career day.

The university hopes this will eventually attract them to these fields, where more women are needed.

“It’s definitely still a male-dominated field. In the airlines, there is about 5 to 6 percent women in the airlines right now,” said Dr. Carolina Anderson, Professor of Aeronautical Science.

That statistic is shown in Anderson’s own aerospace class — out of about 30 students, only five of them are women. That’s the most women Dr. Anderson has in any of her classes, but she hopes that changes in the future.

“There are a lot of women in the workplace, so if we increase the amount of women in aviation and aerospace, you are going to have a larger pool,” she said. “Right now we are in a shortage of pilots and a shortage of engineers in the aerospace business.”

According to Boeing, 790,000 new civil aviation pilots, 754,000 new maintenance technicians, and 890,000 new cabin crew will be needed to fly and maintain the world fleet over the next 20 years. Adding more women to the field would help fill these roles.

To get more women in aerospace careers, Anderson believes it’s important to introduce the possibility to girls at an early age.

“It’s important to get them into the STEM fields, and for that it’s important for them to have role models who look like them,” she said.

That is why Embry-Riddle has some of their young female flight instructors to talk to the girls learning about the career paths.

“I am trying to encourage them to come in and see that you can do this … you can be like them, and you can fly all of these people to wherever they want to go in the world,“ said Anna Battison, a flight instructor at Embry Riddle.

All of this is in hope of helping the aspirations of these little girls and the future of the aviation industry take flight.